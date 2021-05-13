As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Daily Groceries Co-op is changing operations
Six customers at a time will now be allowed to shop inside the market. While masks are still required while shopping, Daily Co-op staff will hand out free masks if necessary. Curbside pickup is still available on the market’s website.
La Carretta food truck has new hours
Patrons will have to wait until Monday to get Agua Linda favorites as the food truck announced it will be closed Sundays as of May 9. While the brick-and-mortar on Prince Avenue remains under construction, La Carretta — right next door — has built up a following with its extensive taco, empanada and drink menu, alongside additional options.
Lord’s Bar is open for business
A new addition to the Clayton Street strip is Lord’s Bar, open from 6 p.m.-2 a.m., Monday through Saturday.
Normal Bar is allowing indoor seating
According to social media posts, Normal Bar is officially shifting back to indoor service as a result of full staff vaccination. Customers will still be expected to wear masks while interacting with staff, and seating is socially distanced.
Rashe’s Cuisine on Vine Street is closing for the summer
This second location of Rashe’s Cuisine only opened last year, but Rashe Malcolm announced on Instagram that Wednesday, May 12 would be the Vine Street eatery’s last day serving food until Aug. 4. While Malcolm will still be doing catering and special events — in addition to running the Farm to Neighborhood initiative and online market — her food won’t be readily available to the public. Malcolm’s Tallassee Road location closed in 2018.
In other news …
Sun Cat Sweets is serving up at Hendershot’s
For those with a sweet tooth, you can find Sun Cat Sweets — local baked goods served up by founder Emily Shaw — both at Hendershot’s on Mondays and Indie South on Sundays from noon-2 p.m.