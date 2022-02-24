Daily Groceries outside

Outside of Daily Groceries Co-op on Monday, Jan. 13, 2022. Daily Groceries is a community-operated store selling sandwiches, local produce and groceries. (Photo/Olivia Wakim)

As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.

Athens Cooks to open in the spring

Athens Cooks, a kitchen store and catering business, has plans to open at 100 Prince Ave. in the spring. It has not yet announced an official opening date.

Daily Groceries Co-op changes hours

Daily Groceries announced its new hours for the spring and summer. It is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Seabear Oyster Bar to host Mardi Gras celebration

Seabear Oyster Bar announced it will host its Netptune’s at Night event for a Mardi Gras celebration on March 1 at 6 p.m.

Terrapin Beer Company opens its Mobile Food Pantry

Terrapin Beer had its first Mobile Food Pantry of 2022 on Monday, which is a drive-thru food pantry. The next mobile food pantry will be on March 21 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Tropical Bar opens in downtown

A new Latin bar and lounge, Tropical Bar, opened in downtown Athens at 251 W. Clayton St. It is open Monday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Tags

Olivia is a junior journalism major at the University of Georgia. Her love for writing and sharing stories from the community led her to The Red & Black. She loves being able to highlight the people who make up the Athens community.

Recommended for you