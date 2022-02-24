As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Athens Cooks to open in the spring
Athens Cooks, a kitchen store and catering business, has plans to open at 100 Prince Ave. in the spring. It has not yet announced an official opening date.
Daily Groceries Co-op changes hours
Daily Groceries announced its new hours for the spring and summer. It is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Seabear Oyster Bar to host Mardi Gras celebration
Seabear Oyster Bar announced it will host its Netptune’s at Night event for a Mardi Gras celebration on March 1 at 6 p.m.
Terrapin Beer Company opens its Mobile Food Pantry
Terrapin Beer had its first Mobile Food Pantry of 2022 on Monday, which is a drive-thru food pantry. The next mobile food pantry will be on March 21 from 10 a.m.-noon.
Tropical Bar opens in downtown
A new Latin bar and lounge, Tropical Bar, opened in downtown Athens at 251 W. Clayton St. It is open Monday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.