As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here's this week's roundup of restaurant news.
The Athens Farmers Market is starting early
According to a press release, the market at Bishop Park is opening two weeks early this year on Saturday, March 6. Only 50 people can shop at the same time, masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. The Athens Farmers Market will run every Saturday until Dec. 18, and the Creature Comforts market will stay off the schedule, for now.
Daily Groceries Co-op has new hours
Specifically on Sundays, Daily will now be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The store is offering indoor shopping in addition to online ordering and curbside pick up through its website.
Flicker Theatre & Bar is taking reservations
If you’ve been to a live show at Flicker, it's probably been inside the bar’s spacious stage room. Patrons can reserve Flicker’s theater for private events; it costs $75 for an hour and a half. Masks are required at the bar and in the common spaces. In case you missed it, they also serve the long lost Pouch Pies.
The Pine has a new brunch menu
While The Pine’s “Champagne Brunch” is still on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., there’s a completely new menu. New entrees include shrimp toast, a hot chicken biscuit and a loaded croissant sandwich, while favorites such as the ‘Pine Baked Eggs’ and pork belly hash were recycled. The Pine is offering indoor and outdoor service.
Taco Stand on Milledge Ave. is open on Sundays
The original Taco Stand location reopened on Jan. 4 after extensive renovations. Now, it’s back to more normal hours, open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. There’s indoor and take-out service.
The West Farmers Broad market is back in operation
In tandem with a call for vendors, the first market of the 2021 season is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16. The market will be open for orders until 1 p.m. through it’s online platform, and pick up is on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.