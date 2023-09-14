Restaurants in Athens are releasing gameday and fall-fitting items, hosting Oktoberfest events, honoring the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday and more. Check it all out in this week’s restaurant roundup.
Farm Burger Athens
Farm Burger announced a new burger which will be available on Saturdays in Athens. The “Back to Back Bacon Brisket Burger” is a jalapeño bacon grass fed beef burger topped with smoked beef brisket, pickled jalapenos and melted pepper jack cheese on a sesame bun. The burger is $10, and the combo is $12.99.
Daily Groceries Co-op
Daily Groceries opened its new location on 1190 Prince Ave. It is now located in the Prince Park shopping center along with Flying Biscuit Cafe, Barberitos and Athentic Brewing Company.
Independent Baking Co.
In honor of Rosh Hashanah this weekend, Independent Baking Co. is serving round challah and apple cake made with North Georgia apples available, according to its Instagram. The challah will only be available on Friday, but the apple cake will be available all weekend.
@local. Coffee House & Study Lounge
@local. Coffee House & Study Lounge posted on its Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 12, about a new fun fall drink for all non-coffee drinkers, coined the witches brew refresher. The drink features caramel, apple and glitter.
Maepole
Maepole announced on its Instagram that its fall menu is going to be available Monday, Sept. 25.
Southern Brewing Company
On Friday, Sept. 15, Southern Brewing Co. is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration event with the promise of beer, music, food and games starting at 2 p.m. Beginning at 4 p.m., there is going to be a cask tapping of its Oktoberfest Märzen Lager.
At 6:30 p.m., there will be a stein-hoisting contest, and the winner will receive a prize pack. At the event, there is also going to be special glassware that can be purchased and a food truck with a Bavarian Menu from Yard Chef. Additionally, the purchase of an Oktoberfest beer stein includes your first pour for $20 with discounted refills for all of October, according to its Instagram.
Andy’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s returned its beloved fall flavored treat, The Pumpkin Pie Concrete. Andy’s also updated its fall hours. It is now open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays. from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., according to its Instagram.