As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Remember: Lots of eateries will be altering operations with colder weather rolling in. Stay up to date with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
3 Porch Farm to close for the season
The Farm Store at 3 Porch Farm in Comer is perfect for holiday shopping, but it will close for the season on Dec. 20. The Farm Store features goods made at the farm and other locally-sourced products. Patrons can reserve shopping times on the 3 Porch Farm website.
Athentic Brewing Co. has new hours
The brewery on Park Avenue is now open at noon on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays. Its extensive patio is perfect for social distancing.
Ding Tea has new hours, too
The popular bubble tea spot downtown will now be open Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon-7:30 p.m. Customers are requested to use online ordering ahead of time, and curbside pickup is available.
Home.made expands hours
Home.made is still operating on a curbside model only but is now open from 4:30-7:30 p.m., starting service a bit earlier. The Southern spot on Baxter re-opened for curbside pick-up in November.
The Expat switches to curbside-only
In preparation for “the winter months ahead” and citing health and safety concerns, The Expat announced it has closed its patio and indoor service. There will still be curbside pick-up available Wednesday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Online ordering is available on The Expat’s website.
The National closes temporarily for renovations
This week, The National announced renovations that will alter its hours for this week only. The National will be closed until Friday.
West Broad Farmers Market to host its final market
… until Jan. 10, 2021, when the market will be back up and running online-only. The West Broad Farmers Market announced a change in operations that will allow patrons to buy locally-grown produce, meats and other goods “practically year round.” Saturday, Dec. 12 will be the final day for shopping in-person until the next market season.