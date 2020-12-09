The Rainbow Slush with blueberry popping boba (left), which is made with kiwi, mango and strawberry, and the Kumquat Lemon Ice Juice with strawberry popping boba (right) are two popular and colorful drink at Ding Tea, a Taiwanese tea house that recently opened in downtown Athens, Ga on West Washington Street. This photo was taken on October 7, 2020. (Photo/Kyle Peterson, photosbykylepeterson@gmail.com)