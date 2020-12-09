201009_KMP_DingTea_09.jpg

The Rainbow Slush with blueberry popping boba (left), which is made with kiwi, mango and strawberry, and the Kumquat Lemon Ice Juice with strawberry popping boba (right) are two popular and colorful drink at Ding Tea, a Taiwanese tea house that recently opened in downtown Athens, Ga on West Washington Street. This photo was taken on October 7, 2020. (Photo/Kyle Peterson, photosbykylepeterson@gmail.com)

As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Remember: Lots of eateries will be altering operations with colder weather rolling in. Stay up to date with our comprehensive restaurant guide.

3 Porch Farm to close for the season

The Farm Store at 3 Porch Farm in Comer is perfect for holiday shopping, but it will close for the season on Dec. 20. The Farm Store features goods made at the farm and other locally-sourced products. Patrons can reserve shopping times on the 3 Porch Farm website.

Athentic Brewing Co. has new hours

The brewery on Park Avenue is now open at noon on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays. Its extensive patio is perfect for social distancing.

Ding Tea has new hours, too

The popular bubble tea spot downtown will now be open Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon-7:30 p.m. Customers are requested to use online ordering ahead of time, and curbside pickup is available.

Home.made expands hours

Home.made is still operating on a curbside model only but is now open from 4:30-7:30 p.m., starting service a bit earlier. The Southern spot on Baxter re-opened for curbside pick-up in November.

The Expat switches to curbside-only

In preparation for “the winter months ahead” and citing health and safety concerns, The Expat announced it has closed its patio and indoor service. There will still be curbside pick-up available Wednesday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Online ordering is available on The Expat’s website.

The National closes temporarily for renovations

This week, The National announced renovations that will alter its hours for this week only. The National will be closed until Friday.

West Broad Farmers Market to host its final market

… until Jan. 10, 2021, when the market will be back up and running online-only. The West Broad Farmers Market announced a change in operations that will allow patrons to buy locally-grown produce, meats and other goods “practically year round.” Saturday, Dec. 12 will be the final day for shopping in-person until the next market season.