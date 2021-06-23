As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Clarke’s Standard shifts hours
Clarke’s Standard announced via Instagram that it is getting upgrades and that the hours will now be Monday-Saturday 5 p.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday 4 p.m. to midnight. The post also stated the restaurant will be closed in July for renovations.
East Side Taco Stand opens dining room
The East Side location of the Taco Stand opened its dining room last week. Masks are required inside for unvaccinated customers, and the restaurant is still offering curbside pickup.
Earth Fare starts selling Figment Kombucha
Kombucha lovers can now find a locally made iteration of the fizzy fermented drink at the Athens location of Earth Fare. Figment Kombucha announced Tuesday that its beverages are now available at the health food store.
Five & Ten will be closed for renovations in early July
Five & Ten announced on its Instagram that the restaurant would be closed for renovations from July 3-11.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market to be temporarily closed
Lindsey’s Culinary Market announced on Instagram that the farm to table market will be closed from June 26 to July 11 for “a much needed vacation.”