As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Condor Chocolates and W&A Engineering partnership benefits Farm to Neighborhood
This week at Condor Chocolates, W&A Engineering will match sales of up to $500 and donate it to Farm to Neighborhood, a nonprofit which connects locally grown produce to families in need.
Eddie’s Calzones opens new location
Eddie’s Calzones will open on August 20 in the old downtown Zaxby’s location. From noon-3 p.m., customers can receive a free calzone if they share and comment on this Instagram post.
I Heart Mac & Cheese to reopen Athens location
I Heart Mac & Cheese closed on March 18, and it will reopen its doors in Athens on August 26. The restaurant will have giveaways throughout the day to celebrate, and the first 100 customers will be entered in a raffle to win free I Heart Mac & Cheese for the year.
Little City Diner expands hours
As of August 18, Little City Diner is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Breakfast will be served until 11 a.m. on weekdays, and brunch will be served all day on Saturday and Sunday.
Peppino’s Pizzeria adds dine-in and patio service
Peppino’s Pizzeria is open with limited seating indoors and outdoors at its location on Whitehall Road.
The Rook & Pawn delivers to Creature Comforts
Guests at the Creature Comforts patio can now order games and food from The Rook & Pawn for delivery while the restaurant’s interior remains closed.
Southern Brewing Company celebrates anniversary
Southern Brewing Company will celebrate its fifth anniversary on August 22. The brewery will offer over 25 beers on tap as well as live music from 4-10 p.m. The event is outside and socially distanced. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and tents to spread out on the five acres of land owned by Southern Brewing Company. Masks are required when inside the brewery.
The Porterhouse Grill adds dine-in service
The Porterhouse Grill is open for curbside pickup and dine-in service. Pickup orders can be placed by calling (706) 369-0990.
