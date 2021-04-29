As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
1000 Faces Coffee is at the Athens Farmers Market
While the roaster’s flagship location on North Thomas Street remains closed for indoor seating — only takeout is available — 1000 Faces is serving up fresh coffee at the Athens Farmers Market for the first time in over a year. The farmers market operates on Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon at Bishop Park.
EIC Espresso comes to Creature Comforts
The coffee pop-up will be at the Creature Comforts tasting room on the second and fourth Monday of every month from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. EIC Espresso features coffee from roasters around the country, now offering beans from Atlanta-based Chrome Yellow Trading Co.
The Expat reopens patio
After a brief closure, customers are welcome to dine on The Expat’s outdoor patio and limited indoor seating options. The Expat is open Tuesday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m. and Saturday for lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hi-Lo Lounge has extended hours
The Normaltown spot is slowly returning to more regular service, open now on Sundays starting at noon. That means patrons can order off the breakfast menu every day except Saturdays, when Hi-Lo is closed.
Marti’s at Midday is renovating
While the restaurant remains open, the outdoor patio out front has been demolished, leaving only indoor seating indefinitely. Marti’s still offers takeout and patrons can take advantage of the parking lot out back for pickup orders.
Molly’s Coffee Company has new operations
Customers no longer have to make dine-in reservations for a cup of coffee at Molly’s on Macon Highway. Instead, there’s a limited capacity with first-come first-serve seating, required temperature checks and a mask mandate during interactions with staff. The drive through is still in full swing.
Punta Cana Latin Grill has new hours
The Prince Avenue spot is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 10:30 p.m. and Sunday until 8:30 p.m. Don’t miss out on Punta Cana’s new homemade popsicles — cylindrical tubes of icy goodness coming in flavors like Guava, Pineapple and Tamarind.
Winghouse Grill in Normaltown is officially open
In case you missed it, the Prince Avenue location of Winghouse Grill is officially open in the former Ike and Jane spot on April 13. The Watkinsville-based joint — there’s now three total locations — serves up beer, subs and, of course, a variety of wings. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.