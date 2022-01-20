210619_SAW_JuneteenthWBroadMarket-24.jpg

A sign hangs at the entrance of the West Broad Farmer's Market Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

 CAMEREN ROGERS

As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.

Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts opens on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Cafe Racer Coffee and Donuts announced it is now open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7-10 a.m., in addition to Thursday from 6:30-11:30 a.m., Friday from 7-11:30 a.m. and on the weekend from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Condor Chocolates updates hours

Condor Chocolates announced updated hours for both locations. The Five Points location is open Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The downtown location is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from noon-6 p.m.

Farm Burger Grand Opening

Farm Burger held its grand opening Wednesday at 100 Prince Ave. Suite 102. The restaurant serves grass-fed and locally sourced hamburgers, fries, vegan burgers, salads and more. It is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Little City Diner opens Tuesdays

Little City Diner announced on Instagram it is open on Tuesdays again. It serves breakfast from 8-11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rashe’s Cuisine plans to reopen in February

Rashe’s Cuisine announced its plans to reopen on Feb. 2. Its new restaurant hours will be Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

West Broad Farmers Market opens for drive-thru

West Broad Farmers Market will open for its first drive-thru of 2022 on Jan. 22. Online purchasing opens every Sunday at 1 p.m. and closes the following Thursday at 1 p.m. The drive-thru is open every Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Olivia is a junior journalism major at the University of Georgia. Her love for writing and sharing stories from the community led her to The Red & Black. She loves being able to highlight the people who make up the Athens community.

