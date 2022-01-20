As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts opens on Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Cafe Racer Coffee and Donuts announced it is now open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7-10 a.m., in addition to Thursday from 6:30-11:30 a.m., Friday from 7-11:30 a.m. and on the weekend from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Condor Chocolates updates hours
Condor Chocolates announced updated hours for both locations. The Five Points location is open Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The downtown location is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from noon-6 p.m.
Farm Burger Grand Opening
Farm Burger held its grand opening Wednesday at 100 Prince Ave. Suite 102. The restaurant serves grass-fed and locally sourced hamburgers, fries, vegan burgers, salads and more. It is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Little City Diner opens Tuesdays
Little City Diner announced on Instagram it is open on Tuesdays again. It serves breakfast from 8-11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Rashe’s Cuisine plans to reopen in February
Rashe’s Cuisine announced its plans to reopen on Feb. 2. Its new restaurant hours will be Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
West Broad Farmers Market opens for drive-thru
West Broad Farmers Market will open for its first drive-thru of 2022 on Jan. 22. Online purchasing opens every Sunday at 1 p.m. and closes the following Thursday at 1 p.m. The drive-thru is open every Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.