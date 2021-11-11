As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Automatic Pizza opens for lunch on the weekends
Automatic Pizza announced it will open at 11 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon on Sundays.
The Cafe on Lumpkin open for Thanksgiving
The Cafe on Lumpkin will be open every day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., including Thanksgiving Day and Thanksgiving weekend.
Farm Burger pop-up at Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Farm Burger, a restaurant that serves locally raised, 100% grass-fed hamburgers, will have a pop-up at the Creature Comforts taproom on Nov. 12 from 5-8:30 p.m. The restaurant shared the menu, which includes a special Creature Comforts Slider with grilled peppers, onions and beer cheese, on Instagram. Farm Burger is set to open a new location in Athens at 100 Prince Ave. in late fall 2021.
The Root Basement Bar opens on Mondays
The Root Basement Bar Athens announced it will now be open every Monday from 4 p.m. until midnight. It will rotate food trucks every Monday. The Root also brought back trivia on Tuesday, and it will have karaoke on Friday.
West Broad Farmers Market to host in-person farmers market
West Broad Farmers Market will host its in-person Autumn Market on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 300 S. Rocksprings St. Its last drive-thru farmers market for the 2021 season is this week.