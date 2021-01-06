As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Remember: Lots of eateries will be altering operations with colder weather rolling in. Stay up to date with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts is back with a different menu
About 20 minutes out of downtown Athens, Cafe Racer will be open again on Jan. 7 for a new kind of weekly evening service featuring burgers and fries, every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. It will resume service the following day on its traditional schedule — Fridays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Saturdays through Sundays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Cafe Racer is only operating drive-thru service.
Five Points Bottle Shop and others join Cosmic for delivery
Cosmic Delivery is in the final stages of rolling out its alcohol delivery service. The Athens-owned delivery merchant is partnering with local package stores through its online ordering system following the passing of House Bill 879 in August, which allows for alcohol delivery from brewpubs, grocery stores, package stores, wine shops and restaurants. Cosmic is partnering with more than 10 package stores across Athens, but patrons should familiarize themselves with the rules outlined in the bill before ordering.
Little City Diner has new hours
Over in Winterville, the sister restaurant to Athens own Big City Bread is adding an additional day of service. Little City Diner on Cherokee Road is now open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Rashe’s Cuisine will be back, with new hours
After closing for the holiday season, the brick and mortar location off Five Points will stay closed until Jan. 13, reopening for service Wednesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Rashe Malcolm’s Farm to Neighborhood program is also taking a break and will return on Jan. 14 with its weekly produce sale.
The National has finished renovations
While the restaurant continued operations during its brief period of construction, it’s back with a more COVID-friendly set up for dine-in patrons as of Jan. 1. The indoor dining room of The National now features large windows supporting an open-air concept that provides additional seating for dine-in service. There’s still an extensive outdoor and covered patio, and takeout is always an option.
The Old Pal will be closed for a week
The Normaltown bar closed Sunday evening to take a break until Jan. 15, when it will reopen for evening service at 5 p.m. New customers will have to wait to take advantage of The Old Pal’s seasonal cocktail menu which became available Dec. 11.