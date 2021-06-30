As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Fourth of July closings
Several restaurants and shops like The National, The Lark Winespace, Half-Shepherd Market, Mama’s Boy and Independent Baking Co. announced closures ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. The National will be closed July 2-8, and Half-Shepherd Market and Independent Baking Co. will be closed July 4-12. Both Mama’s Boy locations will be closed on July 4 and 5, and The Lark Winespace will be closed on July 4. The West Broad Farmers Market’s drive-thru market will also be closed Saturday.
Cafe Racer expands hours
Cafe Racer in nearby Crawford, Georgia, announced on Instagram that it is expanding its hours. The restaurant will now be open from Tuesday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Thursday nights from 5-8 p.m., Friday mornings from 8 a.m.-noon and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Molly’s Coffee Company announces one-year anniversary celebration
Molly’s Coffee Company will be celebrating its one-year anniversary on July 11. The coffee shop announced on Instagram that the celebration will include pop-up shops, games and of course, coffee.
Farmers Market Wednesdays return to Creature Comforts
Creature Comforts is partnering with the Athens Farmers Market to bring back Farmers Market Wednesdays, starting July 14 from 4-7 p.m. at the brewery. The brewery also announced that its drive-thru will close at 3 p.m. on market days.