As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Frutta Bowls opened its outdoor seating
For the folks trekking up Oconee Street, Frutta Bowls now has patio seating to enjoy its chilly smoothies and bowls. To-go orders are still available, and the patio is dog-friendly.
Molly's Coffee Company is offering Athens Bagel Company fare
Customers can now snag bagels from Athens Bagel Company at Molly’s Coffee Company on Macon Highway. Molly’s also features baked goods from Kiki’s Bakeshop and kombucha from Figment.
The National is open for lunch
Customers can grab dishes like Pork Milanesa and soup-sandwich combos Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The full lunch menu — besides specials — is available here.
Paloma Park is open
In the former Max Canada and Uncle Ernie’s locations, Paloma Park is slinging casual tapas in a refurbished space. The restaurant is open on a limited basis in the evenings for now, so check their social media for updates.
The Plate Sale announced its departure
If you never stopped by Hendershot’s for The Plate Sale, a sustainability-focused pop-up, time’s run out. Founders Michael and Shyretha Sheats announced an end to the Athens breakfast, lunch and dinner pop-up due to a move to Atlanta. Keep an eye on their website for specialty products for sale in the future.
The Pub on Main is saying goodbye
Owners Sachin Patel and Scott Parrish are saying goodbye to Watkinsville and closing the doors of The Pub on Main for good on May 15, according to an announcement made on Wednesday. The restaurant, which opened in 2018, pulled people in with an expansive lawn, kid-friendly atmosphere and American staples like burgers and wings. In its place will be another location of Blind Pig Tavern.