March is here and Athens restaurants will expand their menus for the month. Check out this week's Athens Restaurant Roundup.
Georgia Beer Day
Southern Brewing Company, Creature Comforts Brewing Co. and Athentic Brewing Company announced their participation in Georgia Beer Day. Southern Brewing Company will host from its brewery, Creature Comforts will host from its Athens Taproom and Athentic Brewing Company will serve at their taproom. This event is designed to highlight Georgia-based breweries and the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild during Georgia Beer Day on March 4. For $10 you will get a collectible pint glass and your first pour.
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announced on Instagram that it will add the “Lucky Leprechaun Frappe” to its menu for the month of March. The drink is a mint frappe with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.
Hendershot’s
Hendershot’s announced on Instagram that it will now be open on Sundays, starting March 5. The Sunday hours will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Chops & Hops
Chops & Hops announced a collaboration night with South Main Brewing on March 9 and will add its beer to the menu for the night. It will have three beers on draft, which can be ordered individually or as a flight to sample each. There will also be raffles and giveaways.
Condor Chocolates
Condor Chocolates announced on Instagram that it will bring two new coffees to its menu from Choco Coffee Roasters. The new coffees include Jaime Cartuche Pink Honey, with tasting notes of tangerine, jasmine and sesame and Guillermo Lomas, with tasting notes of pear, almond and floral.
Zombie Coffee and Donuts
Zombie Coffee and Donuts announced their Donut of the Month for March “Da Frog.” It is a vanilla base donut with green apple icing and a gummy worm.