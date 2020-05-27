Heirloom adds lunch
Popular brunch spot Heirloom Café expanded its takeout hours, adding lunch hours from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Friday. The Chase Street restaurant also offers dinner Wednesday-Saturday from 5-8 p.m., as well as brunch on weekends from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Order by phone or online.
A few patio tables are available to eat at, with customers asked to maintain social distancing.
home.made pauses operations
Baxter Street spot home.made announced that, after this week, it would discontinue its curbside pickup operation “until further notice” in order to “thoughtfully plan” next steps. Customers can still order takeout May 27-29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. or 5-7 p.m., online or on the phone.
Starland expands with takeout, dine-in and delivery
Starland Pizzeria and Pub reopened May 21 for takeout and delivery, as well as limited dine-in service. The downtown pizza spot is using its Clayton Street patio for dine-in service. Customers can order online or call in.
Viva! reopens for pickup and delivery
Viva! Argentine Cuisine, located in the Bottleworks space off Prince Avenue, added online ordering through its website, phone and Bulldawg Delivery. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 4-7 p.m.
Clocked! opens patio
Clocked! recently opened its patio for customers to eat at, asking customers to maintain social distancing and wear masks when interacting with staff. Takeout is also available — the downtown burger joint is open daily from noon-8 p.m. There is a limited menu available, call in orders or place them online.
View Eat & Drink Athens, GA’s full COVID-19 restaurant guide here.
