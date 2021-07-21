210613_JAG_Father'sDay_002.jpg

Freshly made truffles are pictured for sale at Condor Chocolates located on South Lumpkin Street in Athens, Georgia on Monday, June 13, 2021. At Condor Chocolates, shoppers can find locally produced bean-to-bar chocolate bars, truffles and beverages. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.

Hendershot’s temporarily closed

The coffee shop announced on Instagram that it will be closed until July 30 for cleaning and repairs.

New Condor Chocolates location to open downtown

A new location of Condor Chocolates is being built off of Washington Street. 

The Grit pauses bakery special orders

The Grit won’t be accepting any bakery special orders this weekend, July 24-27.

Southern Brewing Company to hold festival

Southern Brewing Company announced that it will hold an all day festival, SouthernFest, on Aug. 14. The event will feature live music and food trucks, and it is open to all ages. The event will benefit Extra Special People and the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.