Hendershot’s temporarily closed
The coffee shop announced on Instagram that it will be closed until July 30 for cleaning and repairs.
New Condor Chocolates location to open downtown
A new location of Condor Chocolates is being built off of Washington Street.
The Grit pauses bakery special orders
The Grit won’t be accepting any bakery special orders this weekend, July 24-27.
Southern Brewing Company to hold festival
Southern Brewing Company announced that it will hold an all day festival, SouthernFest, on Aug. 14. The event will feature live music and food trucks, and it is open to all ages. The event will benefit Extra Special People and the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.