As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Condor Chocolates opens downtown
Condor Chocolates opened a second location at 160 E. Washington St. on Nov. 24. It is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday brunch returns to Butcher & Vine Athens
Butcher & Vine Athens announced its family-friendly Sunday brunch is back. It is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes options for all ages.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co. to host Service Industry Celebration
Creature Comforts will host a Service Industry Celebration on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. The first 100 guests will receive perks like a free burger from Farm Burger.
Hendershot’s serves lunch all week
Hendershot’s lunch will now be served Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Pine Bar to host a Holiday Pop-Up Wine Shop
The Pine Bar announced it will host a Holiday Pop-Up Wine Shop. It will be held Dec. 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Holiday markets
Flicker Theatre will have a holiday pop-up market this weekend, Dec. 4 and 5, from noon-4 p.m.
Warped Vinyl Vintage will have a pop-up market at 425 Barber St. on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Watkinsville Christmas Market will be held Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1-6 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Watkinsville.
The West Broad Farmers Market will have holiday markets this Saturday and next, Dec. 4 and 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 300 S. Rocksprings St.
The Beechwood Holiday Market will be held Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2-6 p.m.