As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
home.made Athens plans to open SideCar
Home.made announced its plans to turn the bar into its own space called SideCar which will sell cocktails and small plates. SideCar is set to open in November.
The Café on Lumpkin holds Happy Hour
The Café on Lumpkin will hold Happy Hour every day from 3-5 p.m. It will serve wine, beer, pastries, small snacks and tea.
Clarke’s Collective introduces October cocktails
Clarke’s Collective shared its new fall cocktails on Instagram. The first cocktail runs through the first week of October, and it’s the Poison Apple with Aperol, apple cider, Prosecco and a caramel apple cinnamon rim. The second week will feature Smashing Pumpkins with vodka, pumpkin spice, Bailey’s and cinnamon simple syrup.
The Place reopens on Mondays
The Place announced it is open on Mondays again from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.