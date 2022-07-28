August is almost here, so Athens restaurants are getting ready for incoming business. Here’s this week's roundup of restaurant news.
Jittery Joe’s Roaster opens Monday
Jittery Joe’s has been gearing up all summer to open the new Roaster Tasting Room at 150 Fritz Mar Lane, and on this coming Monday, August 1, the location will be open to the public. The new location is approximately 17,000 square feet larger than the previous location on Barber street.
Butcher & Vine permanently closed
Both the Watkinsville and Athens locations of Butcher & Vine are permanently closed. Plates, cutlery, glasses, restaurant equipment and art are all being sold through the Butcher & Vine Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Hendershot’s taco Tuesdays
Every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. Hendershot’s offers tacos from Dr. Sol mexican restaurant. With the taco Tuesday deal, if you buy two tacos you get one free.
Clocked! offers online ordering
Clocked! is now offering online ordering through www.clockeddiner.com. The burger joint is also implementing QR codes at tables, so that customers have the option of using the QR code to pay at the end of their meal.