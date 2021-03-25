As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Bitty and Beau’s Coffee is taking shape on Lumpkin
In case you missed it, The Mathis — a luxury mixed-use development on S. Lumpkin Street — is revving up to be Five Points’ newest eatery hotspot. Ryan and Shae Simm’s new venture, ZZ and Simone’s, already has a retail spot claimed and now patrons are watching as the Wilmington, North Carolina-born Bitty and Beau’s Coffee grows into its own. Bitty and Beau’s is in part known for primarily employing people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, according to its website, and is named after the founders’ two youngest children. The franchise announced its new Athens branch back in December.
The Expat is delaying its reopening
According to social media posts, The Expat staff were planning on reopening for service on March 23. Patrons will have to wait a bit longer, “at least a week,” following a positive COVID-19 case among staff. Keep an eye for updates.
The Flying Biscuit announces opening date
Over on Prince Avenue the Flying Biscuit is preparing to open with a special available March 25 and 26 only until its opening on March 29. For those who haven’t been, The Flying Biscuit is a breakfast and brunch chain out of Atlanta and this will be its first location in Athens.
The Jittery Joe’s app works in Athens now
Customers can pre-order coffee, pastries and other Jittery Joe’s fare on the Jittery Joe’s app, available now for all Athens locations including those within the University of Georgia campus. The app allows you to pick a location and browse through a menu of drinks and food, either scheduling an order for the future or for ASAP pick up. Menus vary by locations and users can also browse through their history of orders — specifically helpful for habitual coffee drinkers.
Seabear Oyster Bar has new hours
The restaurant is expanding into more regular hours. Seabear is now open on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4-10 p.m.
In other exciting news, Seabear announced a collaborative pop-up with The Side Hustle happening on March 30. As food pop-ups become more and more relevant, keep an eye out for collaborations with some of your favorite local eateries.