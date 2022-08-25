August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Johnny’s Pizza
Johnny’s Pizza is holding its grand reopening on August 25-26. Thursday night will feature team trivia at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways of Georgia Theatre tickets, Creature Comforts goodies, University of Georgia football tickets and gift cards. Friday night is $4 pint night at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways include Atlanta Braves tickets, UGA football tickets, Terrapin Beer goodies and gift cards.
Hendershot’s
Hendershot’s, a coffeehouse and bar on Prince Avenue, is introducing Double Punch Mondays. Each Monday, rewards members receive an extra punch on their reward card with the purchase of any cafe drink. After collecting 10 punches, the holder can turn in their card to receive a free drink of choice.
The Rook & Pawn
On August 30 from 5-10 p.m., The Rook & Pawn is hosting a Fairytale Bartender Night where attendees can receive a free game pass for the evening by dressing up as a fantastical character. Drinks will be served from the cafe’s Dungeons & Dragons cocktail book.