As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here are notable updates for this week. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive guide.
Last Resort Grill resumes dinner service
In addition to curbside pickup and signature dishes in parchment, Last Resort Grill resumed dinner service June 24. Their operating hours will be from Wednesday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m. You can view their dinner service menu on their website.
Creature Comforts and The National partner to offer new delivery option
Creature Comforts Brewing Co. and The National have partnered together to offer customers the option to have their order delivered to the Creature Comforts patio from Thursday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Guests can place an order through The National website, request delivery at Creature Comforts and receive a text alert when your order is at the pickup table at their front door.
Heirloom Cafe Pie for Pride bake sale
In honor of Pride month, Heirloom Cafe will kick off their Pie for Pride bake sale in the last week of June. All of the proceeds will be donated to Athens PRIDE to support the LBGTQ community. Pre-orders start June 22 for pickup on June 27. View the Pie for Pride menu on their website.
Donna Chang’s offers outdoor seating
Donna Chang’s announced they will be offering limited patio seating for those who wish to enjoy their takeout order outside. Nobody can enter the premises yet, including to use the bathroom. However, bottled cocktails, glasses of wine and beer will be available for purchase. Their hours of operation are 5-8 p.m. daily with the option to order ahead starting at 4:30 p.m.
The National adds patio seating with limited counter service
The National will continue to offer takeout service in addition to first come, first serve patio seating with limited counter service. On Wednesday nights, they offer their themed [Inter]National menu where you can purchase their bento box. The Mediterranean inspired restaurant's operating hours are Thursday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m.
Strickland's Restaurant has again been left off a list of restaurants in Athens. Address: 4723 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA 30606. 6am - 2pm Mon-Fri. Sat 6 -11:30. Closed Sunday. Open and serving.
