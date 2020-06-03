Last Resort reopens for curbside pickup, meal kits
Last Resort Grill, which has been closed since Athens first issued shelter-in-place rules in March, reopens for curbside pickup today, June 3, serving a limited menu. In addition to its upscale Southwestern food, the downtown staple is selling bottles of wine and six-packs of craft beer. Last Resort’s current hours are 2-7:30p.m.,Wednesday through Saturday. Call to order. The restaurant also is offering meal kits featuring its prepared-in-parchment dishes such as dijon chicken.
Donna Chang's reopens with pickup service
After also being on hiatus, the Five Points spot reopened this week with daily online ordering and pickup service. The Donna Chang's takeout menu includes favorites such as crab rangoon and Mu Shu pork as well as pints of ice cream and wines by the bottle.
The Place adds limited dine-in service
This Broad Street Southern restaurant recently added limited dine-in service, available only in the upstairs dining room. The Place had to close its dining room almost immediately after reopening to make air conditioning repairs, but reopened on June 3. Precautions include: socially distanced tables, masks and gloves for employees, regular disinfection and hand sanitizer provided. Calling ahead is “strongly encouraged,” and takeout and delivery are still available from noon-8 p.m.
The Pine and The Root resume dine-in service
This self-described Five Points server of “progressive Southern fare” reopens for dine-in dinner service on June 3. The Pine’s hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m. The downstairs bar, The Root, is also open, Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m.-midnight. The sibling establishments are taking precautions by limiting seating and increasing sanitation. Reservations for upstairs are recommended, but not required.
El Barrio updates hours, expands menu
Five Points restaurant El Barrio recently updated its hours. The tacos-and-tequilas spot is open Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. On offer are lunch, margaritas and tacos as part of a new, expanded menu that includes chimichangas and a carne asada sandwich. Drive-thru pickup is available, as well as limited dine-in on the patio and yard.
Trappeze and Highwire break down a wall
Taking advantage of the pandemic-imposed closure, Trappeze Pub and Highwire Lounge are doing some renovation. The major change is breaking down a wall between the two, which creates a giant bar area. Track the progress on the Trappeze Instagram account.
