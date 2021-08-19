As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Local venues update COVID-19 protocol
Hendershot’s announced its updated COVID-19 protocol on Instagram. It now requires masks indoors as per Athens-Clarke County mandates. Effective Aug. 16, Hendershot’s, The Georgia Theatre, 40 Watt Club, Flicker Theatre and Bar and Nowhere Bar require live show guests to provide proof of full vaccination at the door or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the prior 48 hours to enter the venue. The Old Pal also requires proof of double vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the prior 72 hours to enter the bar.
Andy's Frozen Custard opens on West Broad Street
The new location of this frozen custard chain is open from 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Butcher & Vine opens for Sunday brunch
Butcher & Vine is now open for Sunday brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m, and it is also introducing new options for chef-driven breakfast and lunch dishes.
home.made no longer accepts reservations
home.made announced it will no longer be accepting reservations, and seating will be offered on a first come, first served basis.
Pelican’s SnoBalls Athens announces fall hours
Starting Aug. 23, Pelican’s fall hours will be Monday-Friday from 2-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-9 p.m.
Saucehouse Barbeque now open on Wednesdays
Saucehouse announced it will now be open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.