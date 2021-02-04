As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Remember: Lots of eateries will be altering operations with colder weather rolling in. Stay up to date with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Alumni Cookie Dough announces additional location
Owners and University of Georgia alumni Jennifer and Mike Dollander announced the launch of their first franchise location in Marietta last week. Alumni Cookie Dough opened in January 2019 and serves edible cookie dough, including vegan varieties. In an ongoing effort to grow the business, Alumni Cookie Dough is actively searching for franchise partners in multiple southeastern cities.
Five & Ten has new operations
In an effort to replace indoor dining — which the restaurant is officially no longer offering as of Monday — Five & Ten is offering meal kits to-go in addition to its menu. Each kit costs $100 and includes a fixed menu of two small plates, one side and dessert along with one choice from three different entrees. Customers can pre-order meal kits online Monday through Saturday. There’s also still dine-in service on Five & Ten’s large outdoor porch.
Frutta Bowls is open earlier
The acai bowl spot on Oconee Street is open an hour earlier now, operating 9 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week. There’s coffee, oatmeal and different types of fruit and vegetable-based bowls, too.
Mama Ning’s Thai opens in Watkinsville
As of Jan. 29, there’s Thai food on S. Main Street. Mama Ning’s is only offering take-out for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. There’s classic stir fry, noodle and Thai curry dishes, as well as a variety of entrees with protein options. Don’t miss out on the sweet sticky rice for dessert. Find hours and contact information on the restaurant website.
The Pine Bar offers limited lunch
Over in Five Points, The Pine is expanding its offerings with lunch on the first Friday of every month, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The Pine recommends reservations, but customers can also take advantage of take-out. As part of its lunch menu, there will be salads, burgers, wine and other Southern-inspired fare.