As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Agua Linda closed Sunday and Labor Day
Agua Linda will be closed on Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. and on Labor Day.
Maepole releases fall menu items
Maepole switched out its summer dishes for more fall-appropriate menu items like vegetable hash and butternut squash salad, which it announced on Instagram.
Flicker Theatre and Bar to host event with DJ De La Luna
On Sept. 9 at 10 p.m., Flicker Theatre and Bar will host a Dance Party with DJ De La Luna. Flicker Theatre and Bar’s COVID-19 policy requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the venue.
Punta Cana Latin Grill celebrates two-year anniversary
Punta Cana will celebrate its two-year anniversary on Sept. 11 with drink specials throughout the day.
The Foundry to host watch party for Georgia vs. Clemson game
The Foundry will host a watch party for the Georgia vs. Clemson game on Sept. 4 starting at 6 p.m. The venue will have $3 Bud Light and Jell-O shots.