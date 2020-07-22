As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Mama Jewel’s Kitchen closes
Mama Jewel’s Kitchen, located on Baxter Street, disconnected its phone number, deleted its website and appears to have permanently closed.
Gyro Wrap closes
The Broad Street location, around the corner from Chick-fil-A, permanently shut its doors.
Cinnaholic closes
The specialty cinnamon roll bakery on Broad Street vacated the space next to CVS and is no longer in operation.
Agua Linda on Prince Avenue closes temporarily
The Agua Linda located on Prince Avenue will be closed until July 24, while the Timothy Road location remains open.
Hi-Lo Lounge reopens
After weeks of closure for renovations and a staff break, Hi-Lo Lounge on Prince Avenue will reopen July 22 at 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Call 706-850-8561 to make reservations or order online for take out.
Eddie’s Calzones relocates
The calzone restaurant will move to the previous Zaxby’s location on East Clayton Street. It will reopen with a larger menu and an expansive selection of local beer.
George’s Lowcountry Table builds new location
The Southern food establishment broke ground on its new Macon Highway location neighboring Butt Hutt BBQ with tentative plans to open this upcoming November.
