Local restaurants are adding to their food and drink menus, Terrapin Beer Co. to host Wake-n-Bake Off and more. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
The Slater's New Orleans Cocktail Experience
Jerry and Krista Slater of The Expat, Slater’s Steakhouse, The Lark Winespace and the upcoming Nighthawks Lounge are hosting a Mardi Gras Cocktail Experience to bring Bourbon Street to Athens. Attendees will receive a welcome beverage and their choice of two specialty New Orleans cocktails. The event is taking place before the 5th Annual Historic Athens Mardi Gras on Feb 21. And will benefit Historic Athens. There will be two time slots for the event, with the first starting at 5 p.m. and the second starting at 6 p.m.
Terrapin Beer Co.
Terrapin Beer Co. will host its annual Wake-n-Bake Off on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. The event is a cooking and baking competition using Terrapin's Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout as an ingredient. Tickets are $20 and include a limited edition Wake-n-Bake glass, one free pour of Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout and tastings from local restaurants.
South Main Brewing
South Main Brewing, located in Watkinsville, will host a percentage night to benefit Project Safe, an Athens-based organization working to support those who have experienced domestic violence. The percentage night will take place on Feb. 23 from 4-9 p.m.
Andy’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s Frozen Custard announced it will add the Mint Oreo Concrete and Milkshake as St. Patrick's Day inspired treats.
Paloma Park
Downtown bar and restaurant Paloma Park added two new items to its menu. It is now serving charbroiled oysters as well as chicken and cheese flautas.
Akademia Brewing Company
Celebrate Mardi Gras at Akademia Brewing Co. with its New Orleans “Hurricane” or its Empress 75 gin cocktail, available this Saturday through Tuesday, Feb. 21. It is also serving jerk chicken wings and jambalaya as food specials.