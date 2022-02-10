As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Humane Society to host Yappy Hour
The Athens Area Humane Society will host its second annual Yappy Hour Feb. 13 from 1-4 p.m. at The Foundry. There will be food from Agua Linda’s food truck and cookie dough from Alumni Cookie Dough, and each ticket includes a beverage from Wicked Weed Brewing. Tickets cost $20.
More Valentine’s Day specials
Agua Linda
Agua Linda is serving three Valentine’s Day tequila cocktail specials from Feb. 7-21.
The Café on Lumpkin
The Café on Lumpkin is taking reservations for an afternoon tea for two on Feb. 14. The special is $50 for two and includes tea, sparkling rosé, finger sandwiches, scones, desserts and a special treat.
home.made
home.made will be open on Feb. 14 for a special Valentine’s Day dinner. It is now taking reservations online.
Independent Baking Co.
Since Independent Baking Co. is closed on Feb. 14, it is offering Valentine’s Day treats Feb. 10-13. The baked goods include bolted wheat and raspberry linzer cookies, chocolate cherry bread and banana tart with dulce de leche custard and chocolate sable.
International Grill & Bar
International Grill & Bar will be offering two package specials available for takeout or dine-in. The specials cost $65 and $85, and they’ll be offered Feb. 11-13 from 6-9 p.m.
Paloma Park
Paloma Park is taking reservations for Feb. 14. Reservations are available for groups of two, four and six with a four-course prix fixe menu. A group of two costs $80, a group of four costs $150 and a group of six costs $200.
Puma Yu
Puma Yu is serving a takeout prix fixe menu for Feb. 14. The menu serves two for $65 and can be ordered online for pickup at Tamez BBQ.