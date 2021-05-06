As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Athens Bagel Company is closed indefinitely
According to social media posts, Athens Bagel Co. is experiencing “unforeseen circumstances” that will keep its doors closed until further notice. Keep an eye out for updated news. In the meantime, Molly’s Coffee and Jittery Joe’s has a limited selection of bagels from the downtown spot.
The Expat is taking reservations
After reopening about a week ago, The Expat has additional seating and reservation opportunities. Reservations for limited indoor dining and patio seating are available on Resy rather than the restaurant’s website.
Home.made is open again
As of May 6, home.made is taking reservations for dinner service Tuesday through Saturday. There will be indoor and outdoor dining available, and reservations can be made at restaurant@homemadeathens.com. There’s new items on the menu, which can be found online. The Baxter Street restaurant has been closed since April.
Munch Hut is open for business
The once beloved Gyro Wrap has finally transformed into a new deli concept, Munch Hut. The deli and market had its grand opening on April 30, and is open seven days a week until 2 a.m. And yes, in addition to burgers and sandwiches, there are a couple gyro wraps on the menu.