The weather is warming up and restaurant menus expanding for the upcoming summer season. Check out this weeks restaurant roundup.
Andy’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s Frozen Custard has three new concrete flavors joining the menu in late April. These include the Blueberry Chip Chocolate Concrete, vanilla frozen custard blended with blueberries and melted chocolate chips; the Strawberry Shortcake Sundae, Grandma Elaine’s homemade shortcake covered with Andy's Frozen Custard, and topped with strawberries; and the Blackberry Concrete, Andy's frozen custard blended with blackberries.
Ellianos Coffee
Ellianos Coffee recently joined the Athens restaurant scene. The Florida-based drive-thru coffee company opened a new location at 925 N. U.S. Highway 29. The menu includes coffee, smoothies and frozen drinks as well as baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and lunch sandwiches.
Zombie Coffee and Donuts
Zombie Coffee and Donuts announced its new spring menu on Instagram. The menu includes the Classic Lavender Latte, a lavender and vanilla latte; the Honey Lavender White Mocha, a lavender white mocha with a drizzle of honey; iced matcha; a Cherry Blossom Latte, a cherry and vanilla latte; the Honey Rose Latte, a rosewater vanilla latte with a drizzle of honey; and the Iced Brown Sugar Latte, a brown sugar and vanilla latte.
@Local. Coffeehouse & Lounge
@Local. Coffeehouse & Lounge announced two new drinks for the summer, the Fintastic refresher and the Petal Punch refresher, on Instagram. The Fintastic drink is a blue raspberry and green apple refresher with gummy sharks and edible glitter. The Petal Punch refresher is a mix of pomegranate and lemonade with blueberry boba and edible glitter.
International Grill & Bar
International Grill & Bar will host a “420 Party” on April 20 from 4-10 p.m. They will have a deal on shots and cocktails, costing $4.20 each.