Eateries around Athens are preparing for grand openings, releasing summer menu items and hosting unique events. Check it all out in this week’s restaurant roundup.
Taqueria del Sol
This Mexican restaurant, located on Prince Avenue, has a slew of weekly specials for you to try through Saturday, July 22. These are a part of its “Georgia weekly specials” which include a crispy relleno, “The Bob” taco, black bean enchiladas and tilapia with macaroni, according to its Instagram. “The Bob” taco special includes fried shrimp with crayfish mayonnaise, lettuce and pickled jalapeños in a flour tortilla.
Trappeze Pub
Trappeze has three new cocktails for its seasonal menu, which are “all perfectly refreshing for this heat,” according to its Instagram. The first is the “Spicy Dawg,” made with tequila, grapefruit juice, honey simple syrup and muddled jalapeños with a salt rim. The second, “Strawberry Lemonade,” is a concoction of vodka, house-made strawberry syrup, lemon and muddled fresh strawberries. The last is the “Blackberry Basil Smash,” composed of gin, lime and orange liqueur with muddled blackberries and basil.
Jittery Joe’s Coffee
This local coffee chain opened the doors to its new roaster location, located at the former sewing plant on Fritz Mar Lane. The space features a cafe with a seating area so that patrons can enjoy their coffee while they are there, according to its Instagram.
Sunroof Coffee
Sunroof Coffee, which has not officially opened yet, released its menu on its Instagram page on Wednesday, July 19. The menu features multiple coffee, tea and treat options such as the “Matcha Affogato,” a shot of matcha over vanilla ice cream; and the “Cafe Cubano,” espresso whisked with brown sugar. Non-dairy options are available. The grand opening date will be revealed soon on its Instagram.
Cali N Tito’s
The Cedar Shoals Drive location of Cali N Tito’s is hosting “Thursday Night Wrestling” on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. The event includes three featured wrestling matches, plus more “exciting” matches, according to its Instagram. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids two to 12-years-old, available at the door.
Maepole
Want to get a sneak peak of Maepole’s newest location? This weekend, July 22-23, Maepole invited customers to experience its new Epps Bridge Parkway location for free, according to its Instagram. It said that this is an opportunity for Maepole to train its staff, and all donations are going to non-profit Extra Special People, Inc. You can sign up for the event with the eventbrite link in its Instagram biography; Saturday, July 22 is currently sold-out.
@local Coffeehouse & Lounge
Downtown coffeehouse @local has a new colorful, fruity drink for the summer. The “mermaid tail refresher” includes glitter, mango boba, pineapple juice and strawberry, according to its Instagram.