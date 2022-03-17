As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Butcher & Vine discontinues butcher program
Butcher & Vine announced that it will be discontinuing the butcher program due to an increase in prices. It will now be open Tuesday-Saturday from 4-9 p.m. It will continue serving boards, snacks, beer and wine.
Burger Nite returns to Cafe Racer
Burger Nite returned to Cafe Racer Coffee & Donuts on March 16. Burger Nites will be Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m.
gusto! to open location in Athens
gusto!, the Atlanta-based build-your-own bowl restaurant, is set to open a location at 161 Alps Road in April.
Hendershot’s releases house-roasted coffee blends
Hendershot’s announced the release of its house-roasted coffee blends on Instagram. The names of the blends are all related to record speeds in honor of Hendershot’s musical background.
Mama’s Boy to open third location
Mama’s Boy will be opening a third location in The Grid at Wire Park in Watkinsville, according to Athens-Banner Herald. They are set to open in late summer or early fall of 2022.
West Broad Farmers Market to host in-person shopping
The West Broad Farmers Market announced that it will be hosting in-person shopping opportunities once a month in addition to its weekly drive-thru market. The first in-person event will be the Spring Celebration on April 23 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 300 S. Rocksprings St. There will be vegetables, baked goods, flowers, art work, jewelry and more.
St. Patrick’s Day events around Athens
Athentic Brewing will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17 with music by The Fusiliers at 6 p.m. and food from Two Fox Farm.
Hendershot’s will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Jazz Jam with Irish tunes and coffee with Irish whiskey.
Southern Brewing Company will host its Pop Punk St. Patrick’s Day Bash on March 17 from 5-10 p.m. There will be music by THAT’S RAD and a dance performance by the Carpenter School of Irish Dance. There will be Cuchulainn Red Ale and food from Pass the Plates food truck.