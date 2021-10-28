As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Tai Chi Bubble Tea opens downtown
Tai Chi Bubble Tea opened a new location of its New York-based chain on Oct. 20 at 151 E. Broad St. It is open daily from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. It serves ramen, sushi, bubble tea and more.
The Athens Farmers Market to host Not-So-Spooky Market
The Athens Farmers Market will host the Not-So-Spooky Market this Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon at 705 Sunset Drive. There will be trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, face painting and a costume parade at 10 a.m., according to an Instagram post.
Jittery Joe’s releases new coffee
Jittery Joe’s recently released three new coffees called the New Batch Music Series. Each new bag highlights a different local Athens band. The release features The Pink Stones, Monsoon and Lo Talker.
Agua Linda closed on Saturday
Agua Linda on Timothy Road announced on Instagram it will be closed on Saturday to give its staff a rest day.