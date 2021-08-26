As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
The 25th anniversary of Classic City Brew Fest comes to Hotel Indigo
The sold-out 25th annual Classic City Brew Fest is scheduled for Aug. 28 at Hotel Indigo from 2:30-6 p.m. The event will take place outdoors, and it will feature more than 50 cask ales, as well as draft beer booths from Athens breweries, food and live music. The event will benefit the Athens Area Humane Society.
Ding Tea in downtown Athens to host cupsleeve event
Ding Tea will offer complimentary cup sleeves and photocards of K-Pop band BTS on Aug. 28 from noon-10 p.m. Ding Tea requires face masks for entry.
Open Mic Nights return to Hendershot’s
Hendershot’s announced it will restart its Open Mic Night on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Southern Brewing Company to host two events this weekend
Southern Brewing Company will host Burning Love.Craft, a benefit concert and art market, on Aug. 27. The taproom will open at 5 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. with performances by The Pink Stones, Tedo Stone, Innerbeing and The Love.Craft Band. On Aug. 28, Southern Brewing will host Athens Surf Stomp 2021 to celebrate the end of summer, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets for both events are available on its Instagram page.
West Broad Farmers Market to close for Labor Day
The drive-thru market announced on Instagram it will be closed next week for Labor Day.