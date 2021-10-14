As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
McAlister’s Deli grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony
McAlister’s Deli opened on Monday at 2033 W. Broad St. It is a deli restaurant and sandwich shop, and it is open daily from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Butcher & Vine to hold tequila tasting
Butcher & Vine will hold a dinner and tequila tasting on Oct. 27. The menu will include Latin and Hispanic flavors along with beverages from Tequila Ocho, according to an Instagram post. Tickets cost $75 per person and require reservations.
1000 Faces Coffee introduces new fall drink
1000 Faces Coffee introduced its new fall drink called the Dark & Stormy, which is an iced coffee version of the classic cocktail of the same name. It includes ginger beer, angostura bitters and espresso, and it comes with an orange peel.
Pelican’s Snoballs Athens prepares to close for the season
Pelican’s Snoballs announced that it will be closing on Oct. 24 until March 2022.
The Grit updates brunch menu and accepts bulk cupcake orders
The Grit updated its brunch menu and announced it is accepting bulk cupcake orders. The cupcake orders are by the dozen and the flavor options are posted on Instagram.