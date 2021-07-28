As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Peter Dale leaves The National
Chef Peter Dale, long time executive chef of The National, is leaving his role. Chefs Jeremy Collins and Daniel Fetter will be taking over the kitchen, according to a post from the restaurant on Instagram.
Southern Brewing Company to celebrate 6th anniversary
Southern Brewing Company announced it will celebrate its sixth anniversary on Aug. 21 with food trucks, live music and speciality brews. The event is free to attend and open to all ages.
Daily Groceries to host block party
Daily Groceries Co-op is hosting a block party Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at its office on Meigs Street. The party will feature music from Cicada Rhythm, and water and light refreshments will be provided, according to a post on the co-op’s Instagram.
Hi-Lo Lounge now open on Saturdays
Hi-Lo Lounge announced on Instagram that it will now be open on Saturdays from noon-10 p.m.