New Athens restaurants are coming to the area, fresh grocery services begin delivering to Athens and more. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Poquitos opens on Prince Avenue
Poquitos Mexican restaurant, an authentic Mexican restaurant, is joining the Athens food scene, located at 195 Prince Ave. The restaurant is owned by Jessica Greene, who owned The Grit, and Pedro de Paz, who owns Ted's Most Best.
Hendershot’s to host comedy night
Hendershot’s is serving up drinks and laughs this Saturday night. They will be hosting “Best of Atlanta Comedy” night, presented by Laughing Skull Lounge. The comedy show will take place on Jan. 20 and doors open at 7 p.m.
Soldier of the Sea Distillery opens in Comer
Veteran-owned Soldier of the Sea Distillery has recently opened in Comer, Georgia, about 15 miles outside of Athens. Soldier of the Sea's whiskey is based on local honey and organic Madison County wheat and corn. The distillery is open Thursday through Saturday, from 4-8 p.m.
Fresh Harvest now delivering to Athens
Fresh Harvest, an Atlanta based online farmers market, has recently expanded its delivery services to Athens. Fresh Harvest is a Georgia-grown delivery service with local, organic produce. Athens residents interested in ordering can check their address here to see if they are eligible for home delivery.
Terrapin Beer hosts industry night
Terrapin Beer is showing their appreciation for industry workers with industry night on Jan. 21. All industry workers will receive 30% off their tab.