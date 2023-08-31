Even though the weather doesn’t feel like it yet, fall is around the corner. Lots of restaurants have released seasonal menu items, adjusted their hours and more. Check it all out in this week’s restaurant roundup.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A released two new limited-time offer menu items on Aug. 28, now available at the Athens’ locations: the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and seasonal Caramel Crumble Milkshake. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is the original chicken sandwich topped with pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños, served on a warm bun and drizzled with sweet honey. The Caramel Crumble Milkshake is a creamy caramel flavored milkshake made with blondie crumbs, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Puma Yu’s
Puma Yu’s is hosting an event on Sept. 10, called Supper Club. The Supper Club is a monthly, dining event that gives Puma Yu’s the chance to showcase its creativity as well as the food and drinks it serves. For the first one, it will be focusing on coastal Thai cuisine in a communal dining, prix fixe setting with a special cocktail menu and wine pairings. The event is open to the public, however, tickets are limited, according to its Instagram. You can RSVP via Tock. Also, for its birthday week, Puma Yu’s announced a special called the “T.H.C. 2.0 AKA THAI HOTTERRRR CHICKEN SANDO,” which features a fried chicken thigh, Nam Prik May, cayenne sriracha and shredded lettuce, served on a sesame bun.
Bar Bruno
Bar Bruno has updated hours and fresh menu items. It is now open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed Mondays and Tuesdays, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, according to its Instagram. It also introduced a variety of new dishes, including a frittata with potato and onion, served with crispy pancetta and sweet peppers; and a maritozzi brioche with vanilla cream and cocoa nibs.
Dunkin' Donuts
In honor of the return of UGA football, Dunkin’ is starting the Free Coffee Mondays offer, according to a press release. Through the Bulldogs’ regular season, Dunkin’ reward members can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Additionally, it returned the fan favorite Dawgs Donut, featuring red vanilla icing and red sprinkles, which can be purchased at participating Dunkin’ locations across Georgia. This promotion goes until Dec. 31, or while supplies last. Lastly, at selected home games, fans have the chance to get free samples, gift cards and Dunkin’ branded merchandise.
Andy’s Frozen Custard
On Instagram, Andy’s Frozen Custard introduced its new Andy’s Caramel Apples, available in stores starting on Aug. 30. They are hand-dipped, old-fashioned granny smith apples, dipped in made-from-scratch caramel. The three flavor options include double-dipped, Reese’s Pieces and roasted pecan. These are only available at select locations, including in Athens, Alpharetta and Fayetteville.
Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen’s Blizzards are 85 cents for two weeks, from Sept. 11-24, to celebrate the new fall menu, according to its Instagram. Customers must use the DQ app to get the deal. The menu showcases six returning flavors, including the Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard, the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard, the Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard, the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard and the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard. The seventh seasonal flavor is brand new: the Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter Blizzard.
Krispy Kreme
In honor of Labor Day weekend, Krispy Kreme is bringing back a fan favorite, the strawberry glazed doughnuts. They are available in-store from Sept. 1-4, according to its Instagram.