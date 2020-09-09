As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Ideal Bagel Co. starts slinging bagels again
The home of Luna Baking Co. reopened on Sept. 2 for dine-in and take out after months of closed doors. Ideal also launched its own Instagram for the announcement.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market reopens
The farm-to-table spot on North Thomas Street will reopen on Wednesday after taking a week off.
Pauley’s Crêpe Bar extends seating
Extending onto Clayton Street, Pauley’s will open its brand new outdoor patio on Thursday. It features picnic tables and garden chairs.
The Pine Bar welcomes reinvention
After a reinvention of its menu and operations, The Pine Bar officially opened last week for Happy Hour and dinner service. In addition to an extensive wine selection, the new menu includes oysters, charcuterie boards and tapas. Check out a Q&A with the owner, Scott Parrish, here.
Punta Cana Latin Grill celebrates one year
The Dominican restaurant off Prince Avenue will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Friday. Patrons can both dine-in or pick up food.
The Rook & Pawn launches online operations
Patrons can take advantage of outdoor-only seating at The Rook & Pawn, which reopened on Sept. 1. All ordering is contactless, and along with food and drink, its signature offering of games is available for selection through an online ordering system for $7 each.
