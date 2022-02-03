sidecar storefront

The SideCar Bar in home.made restaurant at 1072 Baxter St. in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. SideCar is the new addition that is attached to the restaurant. It serves small plates and drinks. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez; mvelasquez@randb.com)

As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.

Athentic Brewing Company announces Georgia Beer Day

Athentic Brewing announced on Instagram it will host Georgia Beer Day on March 5. There will be limited edition pint glasses, Smiley’s Burgers and live music to celebrate beer in Athens.

Rashe’s Cuisine reopens

Rashe’s Cuisine reopened on Feb. 2 at 585 Vine St. Suite 3. It is openWednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Paloma Park announces new menu

Paloma Park announced its new spring 2022 menu on Instagram. The restaurant’s new mission statement is “elevated street fare and cocktails in a lively, high energy atmosphere.” The updated menu includes charcuterie pairings available for order throughout the day, salads, desserts and sharing plates. Some menu items include Torched Brie Wagyu Sliders, Salt & Pepper Calamari and more.

SideCar on Baxter opens

SideCar, the bar space connected to home.made, opened on Feb. 3. It serves small plates and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It is open Wednesday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5-11 p.m. Reservations are not required.

