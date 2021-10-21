As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Sips Espresso Cafe introduces spooky drinks
Sips Espresso Cafe posted a list of its new Halloween-themed drinks on Instagram. The drinks include the Chai-O-Lantern with pumpkin and black chai; the Hocus Pocus, a blackberry pumpkin mocha; the Pumpkin Frosty with pumpkin added to any frosty and the Dracula’s Kiss, a rose charcoal mocha.
home.made updates hours
home.made is now open Wednesday-Saturday nights for dinner. When SideCar opens, it will have later hours, according to Instagram.
Rashe’s Cuisine announces holiday plans
Rashe’s Cuisine announced on Instagram that its dining room will be closed Dec. 17-Jan. 31, 2022. Starting in January 2022, breakfast service will begin and it will be open Monday-Friday.
Clarke’s Collective weekly cocktails
Clarke’s Collective released its next round of October cocktails on Instagram. This week is Boo You S’more made with house vodka, RumChata, chocolate syrup and marshmallow simple syrup, topped with marshmallow and a fire made with orange rind, sugar and peppermint oil. Next week will feature Fire Inside made with Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, apple cider and cream soda topped with Red Hots.