As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Agua Linda Timothy Road hours
Agua Linda posted its hours for the Timothy Road location on Instagram. It is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co. announces Get Comfortable launch
Creature Comforts Brewing Co. will host its Get Comfortable 2022 launch on Feb. 8. Creature Comforts and Bell's Brewery are partnering to release a new Cold IPA with earnings dedicated to the Get Comfortable Fund. For the next five years, they will focus on third grade reading proficiency in Athens-Clarke County. There will be a conversation with Creature Comforts and Bell’s Brewery at the University of Georgia Innovation Hub from 3:30-5 p.m., followed by a celebration at the Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Pavilion from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Daily Groceries Co-op updates its hours
Daily Groceries announced its new hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Graduate to host Humane Society’s Yappy Hour
The Athens Area Humane Society announced it will hold Yappy Hour at The Graduate on Feb. 13 from 1-4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online, and the event will have beer, food, desserts and more.
Oglethorpe Garage to celebrate second anniversary
Oglethorpe Garage announced it will celebrate its second anniversary on Friday and Saturday. Agua Linda’s La Carreta food truck will serve food from 4-9 p.m., and the bar will be open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m.
SideCar on Baxter Street announces opening
SideCar on Baxter Street announced on Instagram it will open for small plates and drinks on Feb. 3. It is attached to home.made at 1072 Baxter St.