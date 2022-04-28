As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Pizza Hut’s Struggle Bus comes to Athens
Pizza Hut announced that its Struggle Bus will make a stop in Athens from April 28-29 to provide students with free pizza in the midst of finals. The bus will have spots to sit and relax, charging stations and free Pizza Hut pizza.
Gusto! grand opening
Gusto!, an Atlanta-based build-your-own bowl restaurant, will have its grand opening on April 28 at 10:30 a.m. The new location is at 161 Alps Road.
Slutty Vegan to open in May
Slutty Vegan announced in a press release that it will open its Athens location next month. The restaurant will be located at 700 Baxter St. and it will serve creative takes on plant-based burgers, sandwiches and other sides. It has not yet announced a specific opening date.
Kelly’s Jamaican restaurant closes westside location
According to an Athens-Banner Herald article, Kelly’s Jamaican restaurant will close its westside location on Epps Bridge Road on May 1. The Kelly’s location in Five Points will remain open.
Barberitos partners with Jordan Davis and releases “Heavy-D Burrito”
Barberitos announced in a press release that UGA defensive tackle, Jordan Davis, will be its new spokesperson. The partnership will include the release of the Heavy-D Jordan Davis Burrito. The burrito includes double the ingredients of a standard Barberitos burrito.