As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Remember: Lots of eateries will be altering operations with colder weather rolling in. Stay up to date with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
South Kitchen + Bar has new hours
There’s brunch, lunch and dinner seven days a week at South Kitchen now. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. with all three menus available.
A new restaurant concept on S. Lumpkin Street
According to an announcement from Five Point’s Donna Chang’s social media, owners Shae and Ryan Sims are opening a new restaurant less than a mile away. Details are limited, but the space will be an entirely new concept separate from Donna Chang’s construction as part of the Mathis development on S. Lumpkin Street.
Paloma Park to open on W. Washington Street
The former downtown Max Canada and Uncle Ernie’s location is being replaced by something called Paloma Park, expected to open this spring. The restaurant will operate out of both adjoining buildings and serve tapas, charcuterie and drinks, according to signage. Uncle Ernie’s is relocating to a location on Hawthorne Avenue and is slated to open this spring as well.
The Warehouse opens downtown
Under the ownership of husband and wife duo Brian and Taylor Cowart, a new bar called The Warehouse opened on Jan. 29 in the former Hedges location. The Cowart’s also own the bar next door, The Rowdy Goose, which replaced 100 Proof and opened last fall. The Warehouse launched with a grand opening, filled to the brim, much to the concern of some Athens-Clarke County residents.