Athens restaurants are updating their menus for the spring, and with that new drinks and menu items are here.
Maepole
Maepole announced new menu items for the spring on Instagram. The menu now includes the ‘Spring Salad,’ made with super greens, ‘Hoppin’ John,’ carrot salad, cucumber salad, half of an avocado, crunch and turmeric-ginger dressing. The menu also includes two new sides, roasted carrot salad with ‘Everything seasoning’ and cucumber salad with radish and sesame.
El Barrio
El Barrio announced it will host live music on its lawn every Thursday in April and May, from 7-9 p.m. During this event, customers can purchase a ‘Social Box’ for $12, including a chicken quesadilla, small cheese dip and a small guacamole. El Barrio will also have drink specials during the event, with $6 house margaritas, $10 Dos Equis Amber pitchers, $12 Sol Mexican Lager buckets and $32 house margarita pitchers.
Chick-fil-A
The fast food restaurant announced it is adding a seasonal drink to its menu, ‘Watermelon Mint.’ The drink can be enjoyed frosted, with lemonade, sweet tea or as a Sunjoy.
Fully Loaded Pizza Co.
Fully Loaded announced on Instagram that Watermelon Basil Punch is its official “Drink of the Summer.” The drink is now available at both the Athens and Watkinsville locations.
Choco Pronto
Choco Pronto recently added “Affogato” to its menu, an Italian dessert made by pouring hot espresso over frozen gelato. The featured gelato flavors are vanilla and chocolate.
Bitty & Beau's Coffee
Bitty & Beau’s announced on Instagram that the ‘Candy Cottontail Frappe’ is joining the menu from April 1-9. The drink is a cotton candy flavored frappe topped with a Peep marshmallow.
Clarke's Collective
Clarke’s Collective has Master’s Week deals going on all week long. Bartenders are serving up $3 John Daly’s and $5 Springtime Spritzes.