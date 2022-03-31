As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Downtown Culinary Showcase returns to Athens
The spring 2022 Downtown Culinary Showcase opens on April 3 and will be every Sunday until May 29. The showcase is from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at 155 E Washington St. Local vendors will be selling goods and foods.
Sweet Spot Athens announces spring hours
Sweet Spot Athens announced its spring hours on Instagram. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m.
Trivia returns to Hilo Lounge
The Hilo Lounge announced that trivia will return every Tuesday starting April 5 from 8-10 p.m.
Spring Menus
Figment Kombucha released its spring seasonal drink, Bright Side, with strawberries and Meyer lemons.
Hendershot’s announced its new cocktail menu on Instagram. New cocktails include the Sally McKraken with dark rum, cold brew coffee and ginger beet, the Nombre De Dios with jalapeno infused tequila, agave syrup, cucumber lime Montane and tajin, and the Sinatra with torched cinnamon, Sagamore Rye, sweet vermouth and bitters.
home.made announced its new spring menu items including the Ham Slam served as a sandwich or as a salad. It has smoked pork shoulder in pineapple lacquer with cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde and lettuce.
South Kitchen and Bar released its spring cocktail menu. Some of the new drinks include the Sunburn with tequila, hibiscus syrup, ginger liqueur and house serrano pepper tincture, the Chartreuse Swizzle with green chartreuse, pineapple, lime and velvet falernum and many more.