With spring’s arrival, restaurants are updating their menus with more fresh seasonal items. Check them out in this week's restaurant roundup.
Sips Espresso Café
Sips Espresso Café announced its new spring drink specials. Drinks include the ‘Garden Song,’ a lavender vanilla matcha latte; ‘Thumper's Rule,’ a blackberry hibiscus white chocolate mocha; ‘Got Nuts?,’ a coconut almond dark chocolate mocha, ‘Spiced Orange Blossum,’ a vanilla cardamom orange latte, as well as lavender and turmeric lemonade.
Molly’s Coffee Company
The Watkinsville coffee shop announced its new menu item on Instagram, the ‘Coffee-Cola.’ The drink is a vanilla and cherry coke with espresso.
Hendershot’s
Hendershot’s is now hosting a ‘No Phone Party’ every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. The events call for no phones, no laptops and no social media.
@local. Coffee House & Study Lounge
@local. announced its new ‘Jellybean Frappé’ on Instagram. The drink is a specialty for the Easter season, topped with whipped cream.
Five and Ten
Five and Ten announced the addition of a new spring salad to its menu. It's described as a lettuce base topped with snow peas and cucumber on a bed of blue cheese dressing, topped with its classic shallot-thyme vinaigrette, shaved egg yolk and fennel fronds.
El Barrio
El Barrio announced on Instagram that its piña coladas are back for the season. The drinks flow from the frozen drink machine and are made with rum, Coco Lopez cream of coconut, pineapple and lime juice and toasted coconut.
Condor Chocolates
Condor Chocolates is offering a 20% discount to any customer who presents this link to the cashier. This offer is available at the Five Points and downtown location. This discount is valid until April 3, 2023.