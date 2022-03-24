As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Condor Chocolates releases spring-themed chocolates
Condor Chocolates announced its spring-themed chocolate hazelnut eggs and chocolate bunnies.
Pelican’s Snoballs Athens reopens
Pelican’s Snoballs announced that it would reopen on March 24 after closing for the winter season. It is open Monday-Saturday from noon-9 p.m. and Sundays from 1-9 p.m.
Maepole releases spring menu
Maepole released its spring menu on March 23. Seasonal flavors include tofu, shaved brussels, roasted vegetables and pea salad.
Spring Culinary Showcase coming to Athens
The Culinary Kitchen of Athens announced that the Spring Culinary Showcase is coming to Athens every Sunday from April 3 until May 29 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The showcase will be downtown at 155 E. Washington St. Visitors will be able to try foods from local culinary vendors.
Damn Fine Candle Company to host beer candle making class
Damn Fine Candle Company will be hosting a beer candle making class on March 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Southern Brewing Company. The class will provide instructions on how to make a customized, scented candle from a beer can. Order tickets to reserve a seat. Two Fox Farm food truck will be serving food.