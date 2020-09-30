As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Joe and Sam’s to open
Over in Watkinsville, a new café serving Jittery Joe’s coffee is slated to open soon. Joe and Sam’s is located on Hog Mountain Road and promises brunch-y options like biscuits and jam, along with afternoon snacks like pretzel bites. It’ll have a drive-through with an accessible interior, according to social media posts.
Heirloom Café expands outdoor seating
The Boulevard restaurant has expanded its patio seating. Patrons can sit in an additional covered patio as the restaurant continues to offer only outdoor service. Heirloom Café closed during the last week of August due to a positive COVID-19 case among its staff and reopened a week after intense cleaning.
The Expat opens bar and dining room
One of Five Points’ most popular spots decided to reopen for dine-in service on Sept. 29. The Expat announced new safety guidelines for bar and dinner service, including mandatory masks and required reservations. Patio service will still be available.
Siri Thai opens for dine-in
Siri Thai kicked off dine-in service on Sept. 29. On Wednesday, The Thai food spot on Meigs Street announced indoor lunch and dinner service starting at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch and 4-9 p.m. for dinner, Monday through Saturday. Sundays it’s open noon-8 p.m.
Stacked Sandwiches changes hours
On Baxter Street, Stacked Sandwiches officially opened in June. The sub shop recently announced new hours, now open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-4p.m. It also offers soups and salads.
